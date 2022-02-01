Boozt Shares Expected to Rise After Strong Q4 Revenue Growth (PLX AI) – Boozt shares are expected to rise today after the company reported some earnings metrics earlier than expected, because they beat consensus.Boozt Q4 revenue growth of 38.1% exceeded consensus of 33%Q4 adj. EBIT margin of 7.6% was better … (PLX AI) – Boozt shares are expected to rise today after the company reported some earnings metrics earlier than expected, because they beat consensus.

Boozt Q4 revenue growth of 38.1% exceeded consensus of 33%

Q4 adj. EBIT margin of 7.6% was better than average estimates of 7%

The deviation to expectations came from higher than expected sales in December and significantly lower returns from Black Week as well as Christmas shopping, the company said

The shares should perform well today, driven by the continued strong momentum in sales, SEB analysts said

Boozt is due to report full earnings on Feb. 10, along with guidance for 2022



