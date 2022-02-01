Boozt Shares Expected to Rise After Strong Q4 Revenue Growth
(PLX AI) – Boozt shares are expected to rise today after the company reported some earnings metrics earlier than expected, because they beat consensus.Boozt Q4 revenue growth of 38.1% exceeded consensus of 33%Q4 adj. EBIT margin of 7.6% was better …
- (PLX AI) – Boozt shares are expected to rise today after the company reported some earnings metrics earlier than expected, because they beat consensus.
- Boozt Q4 revenue growth of 38.1% exceeded consensus of 33%
- Q4 adj. EBIT margin of 7.6% was better than average estimates of 7%
- The deviation to expectations came from higher than expected sales in December and significantly lower returns from Black Week as well as Christmas shopping, the company said
- The shares should perform well today, driven by the continued strong momentum in sales, SEB analysts said
- Boozt is due to report full earnings on Feb. 10, along with guidance for 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0