Tele2 Seen Falling up to 3% After Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations (PLX AI) – Tele2 shares are expected to fall as much as 3% at the open after fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA missed consensus estimates. Q4 adj. EBITDA was nearly3% below consensusThis should lead to slightly negative reaction during early trading, … (PLX AI) – Tele2 shares are expected to fall as much as 3% at the open after fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA missed consensus estimates.

Q4 adj. EBITDA was nearly3% below consensus

This should lead to slightly negative reaction during early trading, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said

The miss on adj. EBITDA was due to higher-than-expected marketing spend in the quarter

Guidance for the new year is for low-single digit end-user service revenue growth and mid-single digit underlying EBITDAaL growth compared to 2021, while consensus expects 1.7% growth and 5.9% growth, respectively

Tele2 management is holding a conference call at 10:00 CET



Autor: PLX AI | 01.02.2022, 08:54

