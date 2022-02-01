checkAd

Tele2 Seen Falling up to 3% After Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations

(PLX AI) – Tele2 shares are expected to fall as much as 3% at the open after fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA missed consensus estimates. Q4 adj. EBITDA was nearly3% below consensusThis should lead to slightly negative reaction during early trading, …

  • (PLX AI) – Tele2 shares are expected to fall as much as 3% at the open after fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA missed consensus estimates.
  • Q4 adj. EBITDA was nearly3% below consensus
  • This should lead to slightly negative reaction during early trading, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said
  • The miss on adj. EBITDA was due to higher-than-expected marketing spend in the quarter
  • Guidance for the new year is for low-single digit end-user service revenue growth and mid-single digit underlying EBITDAaL growth compared to 2021, while consensus expects 1.7% growth and 5.9% growth, respectively
  • Tele2 management is holding a conference call at 10:00 CET


