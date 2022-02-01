BMW Significantly Increases Use of Low-Carbon Steel in European Car Production
- (PLX AI) – BMW Group significantly increases use of low-carbon steel in series production at European plants.
- BMW Group has now signed a corresponding agreement with Salzgitter AG for delivery of low-carbon steel
- The steel will be used in standard production of cars at the BMW Group’s European plants from 2026 onwards
- With this move, the BMW Group is expanding its sourcing of low-carbon steel to two suppliers
- The aim is to use low-carbon steel to meet over 40% of demand at its European plants by 2030, thereby reducing CO2 emissions by up to 400,000 tonnes per year
- The BMW Group also signed an agreement with Swedish startup H2 Green Steel in October of last year
