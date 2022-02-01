BMW Significantly Increases Use of Low-Carbon Steel in European Car Production (PLX AI) – BMW Group significantly increases use of low-carbon steel in series production at European plants.BMW Group has now signed a corresponding agreement with Salzgitter AG for delivery of low-carbon steelThe steel will be used in standard … (PLX AI) – BMW Group significantly increases use of low-carbon steel in series production at European plants.

BMW Group has now signed a corresponding agreement with Salzgitter AG for delivery of low-carbon steel

The steel will be used in standard production of cars at the BMW Group’s European plants from 2026 onwards

With this move, the BMW Group is expanding its sourcing of low-carbon steel to two suppliers

The aim is to use low-carbon steel to meet over 40% of demand at its European plants by 2030, thereby reducing CO2 emissions by up to 400,000 tonnes per year

The BMW Group also signed an agreement with Swedish startup H2 Green Steel in October of last year



