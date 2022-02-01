Novozymes Fluctuates as Strong Organic Growth Balanced by Weaker Margins (PLX AI) – Novozymes shares fluctuated in morning trading as stronger-than-expected organic growth came up against weaker-than-expected margins, analysts said. Q4 organic growth of 7% beat consensus of 5.4%, but EBIT margin of 21% was below … (PLX AI) – Novozymes shares fluctuated in morning trading as stronger-than-expected organic growth came up against weaker-than-expected margins, analysts said.

Q4 organic growth of 7% beat consensus of 5.4%, but EBIT margin of 21% was below estimates of 22.8%

Company sees 3-7% organic growth in 2022 and 25-26% EBIT margin

The margin outlook implies 1% miss on EBIT for the year, which initially took the stock down

But the strong organic growth beat driven by Food, Beverages and Human Health took precedence later in the trading session and shares rebounded to trade up 2% Wertpapier

Novozymes (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 01.02.2022, 09:54 | | 64 0 | 0 01.02.2022, 09:54 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer