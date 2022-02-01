checkAd

Telecom Italia: TIM Brasil Appoints Alberto Griselli as CEO

(PLX AI) – Telecom Italia says TIM Brasil named Alberto Mario Griselli as CEO of the company.The appointment is effective immediately and follows the resignation of Pietro Labriola, who assumed the position of CEO and General Manager of TIM …

  • (PLX AI) – Telecom Italia says TIM Brasil named Alberto Mario Griselli as CEO of the company.
  • The appointment is effective immediately and follows the resignation of Pietro Labriola, who assumed the position of CEO and General Manager of TIM Group
