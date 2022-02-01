Franklin Resources AUM $1,578 Billion at Dec. 31
(PLX AI) – Franklin Resources Q1 net income USD 453.2 million.Q1 EBIT USD 557.7 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 1.08Total assets under management (“AUM”) were $1,578.1 billion at December 31, 2021, up $48.0 billion or 3% during the quarter due to $24.1 …
- Q1 EBIT USD 557.7 million
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.08
- Total assets under management (“AUM”) were $1,578.1 billion at December 31, 2021, up $48.0 billion or 3% during the quarter due to $24.1 billion of long-term net inflows, $10.4 billion of net market change, distributions and other, $7.7 billion from acquisitions and $5.8 billion of cash management net inflows
