Franklin Resources AUM $1,578 Billion at Dec. 31 (PLX AI) – Franklin Resources Q1 net income USD 453.2 million.Q1 EBIT USD 557.7 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 1.08Total assets under management (“AUM”) were $1,578.1 billion at December 31, 2021, up $48.0 billion or 3% during the quarter due to $24.1 … (PLX AI) – Franklin Resources Q1 net income USD 453.2 million.

Q1 EBIT USD 557.7 million

Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.08

Total assets under management (“AUM”) were $1,578.1 billion at December 31, 2021, up $48.0 billion or 3% during the quarter due to $24.1 billion of long-term net inflows, $10.4 billion of net market change, distributions and other, $7.7 billion from acquisitions and $5.8 billion of cash management net inflows Wertpapier

