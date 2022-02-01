IBM Buys Sentaca; Terms Not Disclosed
- (PLX AI) – IBM has acquired Sentaca, a leading telco consulting services and solutions provider.
- The acquisition will accelerate IBM's hybrid cloud consulting business, adding critical skills to help communications service providers (CSPs) and media giants modernize on multiple cloud platforms, innovate, and transform their businesses.
- Financial details were not disclosed
