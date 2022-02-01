Swedbank to Propose Special Dividend of SEK 2 per Share (PLX AI) – Swedbank today resolved to propose a special dividend of SEK 2 per share above the ordinary dividend. After the proposed dividend, Swedbank has a wide margin to both the regulatory capital requirements and the bank’s own capital targets, … (PLX AI) – Swedbank today resolved to propose a special dividend of SEK 2 per share above the ordinary dividend.

After the proposed dividend, Swedbank has a wide margin to both the regulatory capital requirements and the bank’s own capital targets, the bank says Wertpapier

Swedbank Shs(A) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 01.02.2022, 19:31 | | 36 0 | 0 01.02.2022, 19:31 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer