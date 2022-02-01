Swedbank to Propose Special Dividend of SEK 2 per Share
(PLX AI) – Swedbank today resolved to propose a special dividend of SEK 2 per share above the ordinary dividend. After the proposed dividend, Swedbank has a wide margin to both the regulatory capital requirements and the bank’s own capital targets, …
- After the proposed dividend, Swedbank has a wide margin to both the regulatory capital requirements and the bank’s own capital targets, the bank says
