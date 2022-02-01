checkAd

Alphabet Q4 Revenue, EPS Beat Estimates; Decides 20-for-1 Stock Split

(PLX AI) – Alphabet Q4 revenue USD 75,000 million vs. estimate USD 72,125 million.Q4 EPS USD 30.69 vs. estimate USD 27.56Alphabet today announced that the Board of Directors had approved and declared a 20-for-one stock split (the “Stock Split”) in …

  • (PLX AI) – Alphabet Q4 revenue USD 75,000 million vs. estimate USD 72,125 million.
  • Q4 EPS USD 30.69 vs. estimate USD 27.56
  • Alphabet today announced that the Board of Directors had approved and declared a 20-for-one stock split (the “Stock Split”) in the form of a one-time special stock dividend on each share of the Company’s Class A, Class B, and Class C stock
  • If approval is obtained, each of the Company’s stockholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022 (the “Record Date”), will receive, after the close of business on July 15, 2022, a dividend of 19 additional shares of the same class of stock for every share held by such stockholder as of the Record Date


Autor: PLX AI
01.02.2022, 22:11  |  205   |   |   

