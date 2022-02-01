Starbucks Q1 Profit Below Estimates; Shares Fall 3% in After Market
(PLX AI) – Starbucks Q1 revenue USD 8,100 million vs. estimate USD 7,950 million.Q1 adjusted operating margin 15.1%Q1 EPS USD 0.69 vs. estimate USD 0.78Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.72 vs. estimate USD 0.8Q1 operating margin 14.6%
- (PLX AI) – Starbucks Q1 revenue USD 8,100 million vs. estimate USD 7,950 million.
- Q1 adjusted operating margin 15.1%
- Q1 EPS USD 0.69 vs. estimate USD 0.78
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.72 vs. estimate USD 0.8
- Q1 operating margin 14.6%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0