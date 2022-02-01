PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8% (PLX AI) – PayPal Q4 EPS USD 0.68 vs. estimate USD 0.78.Q4 revenue USD 6,900 million vs. estimate USD 6,870 millionQ4 adjusted EPS USD 1.11 vs. estimate USD 1.12Paypal 2022 Revenue expected to grow 15%-17% on a spot and FXN basisOutlook FY 2022 EPS … (PLX AI) – PayPal Q4 EPS USD 0.68 vs. estimate USD 0.78.

Q4 revenue USD 6,900 million vs. estimate USD 6,870 million

Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.11 vs. estimate USD 1.12

Paypal 2022 Revenue expected to grow 15%-17% on a spot and FXN basis

Outlook FY 2022 EPS USD 2.97-3.15

Outlook FY 2022 adjusted EPS USD 4.6-4.75; consensus USD 5.25 So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 184,59 $ , was eine Steigerung von +5,00% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Vontobel Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

PayPal Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 01.02.2022, 22:20 | | 253 0 | 0 01.02.2022, 22:20 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer