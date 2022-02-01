PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
- (PLX AI) – PayPal Q4 EPS USD 0.68 vs. estimate USD 0.78.
- Q4 revenue USD 6,900 million vs. estimate USD 6,870 million
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.11 vs. estimate USD 1.12
- Paypal 2022 Revenue expected to grow 15%-17% on a spot and FXN basis
- Outlook FY 2022 EPS USD 2.97-3.15
- Outlook FY 2022 adjusted EPS USD 4.6-4.75; consensus USD 5.25
