Santander Profit Attributable Beats Consensus; Sees Mid-Single Digit Growth in 2022
(PLX AI) – Santander FY net income attributable EUR 8,124 million vs. estimate EUR 7,730 million.FY net interest income EUR 33,370 millionFY CET1 capital ratio 12.1%Santander targeting mid-single digit growth in revenues for 2022Santander targeting …
- (PLX AI) – Santander FY net income attributable EUR 8,124 million vs. estimate EUR 7,730 million.
- FY net interest income EUR 33,370 million
- FY CET1 capital ratio 12.1%
- Santander targeting mid-single digit growth in revenues for 2022
- Santander targeting cost-to-income ratio of around 45%, a RoTE above 13% and a payout ratio of 40% of underlying profit
