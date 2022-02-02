Julius Baer 2021 Net Income, EPS Just Below Estimates (PLX AI) – Julius Baer FY net income CHF 1,082 million vs. estimate CHF 1,107 million.FY adjusted net income CHF 1,144 million vs. estimate CHF 1,144 millionFY EPS CHF 5.06 vs. estimate CHF 5.29Assets under management (AuM) CHF 482 billion, an … (PLX AI) – Julius Baer FY net income CHF 1,082 million vs. estimate CHF 1,107 million.

FY adjusted net income CHF 1,144 million vs. estimate CHF 1,144 million

FY EPS CHF 5.06 vs. estimate CHF 5.29

Assets under management (AuM) CHF 482 billion, an increase of 11%, supported by net new money up 30% to CHF 20 billion

Target dividend payout ratio increased to around 50% of adjusted net profit, with an ordinary dividend of CHF 2.60 per share proposed for financial year 2021, up 49% year on year

New share buy-back program of up to CHF 400 million Wertpapier

