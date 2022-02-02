Swedbank Q4 Profit Tops Expectations on Low Impairments, Strong Commissions
- (PLX AI) – Swedbank Q4 net interest income SEK 6,554 million vs. estimate SEK 6,596 million.
- Q4 EPS SEK 4.3 vs. estimate SEK 3.94
- Q4 net income SEK 4,835 million vs. estimate SEK 4,725 million
- Q4 credit impairment SEK -67 million vs. estimate SEK -182 million
- Q4 net commission income SEK 4,020 million vs. estimate SEK 3,836 million
- Q4 CET 1 capital ratio 18.3%
- Stable income and expenses according to plan, bank says
- Net commission income reaches new record level
- Proposed dividend of SEK 11.25 per share including a special dividend of SEK 2 per share
