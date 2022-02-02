Raiffeisen Bank 2021 Pretax Profit Below Expectations
(PLX AI) – Raiffeisen Bank FY CET1 capital ratio 13.1%.FY dividend EUR 1.15FY net interest income EUR 3,327 millionFY net fee income EUR 1,985 millionFY pretax profit EUR 1,790 million vs. estimate EUR 1,850 millionIn 2022, net interest income is …
- In 2022, net interest income is expected to increase by high single digit per cent and net fee and commission income by mid-single per cent
- Says expect loan growth in the range of 7 to 9%
