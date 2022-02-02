Alfa Laval Q4 Sales Top Estimates, but Orders Below (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval Q4 sales SEK 11,692 million vs. estimate SEK 11,341 million.Q4 orders SEK 11,651 million vs. estimate SEK 11,759 millionQ4 net income SEK 1,478 million vs. estimate SEK 1,278 millionQ4 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,992 million vs. … (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval Q4 sales SEK 11,692 million vs. estimate SEK 11,341 million.

Q4 orders SEK 11,651 million vs. estimate SEK 11,759 million

Q4 net income SEK 1,478 million vs. estimate SEK 1,278 million

Q4 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,992 million vs. estimate SEK 2,009 million

Alfa Laval expects demand in the first quarter to be higher than in the fourth quarter Wertpapier

