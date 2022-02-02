Ørsted FY EBITDA Just Below Estimates (PLX AI) – Orsted FY EBITDA DKK 24,296 million vs. estimate DKK 24,580 millionFY free cash flow DKK -5,640 millionFY ROCE 15%Outlook FY investments DKK 38,000-42,000 millionSays expect operating profit, excluding new partnerships, to be DKK 19-21 … (PLX AI) – Orsted FY EBITDA DKK 24,296 million vs. estimate DKK 24,580 million

FY free cash flow DKK -5,640 million

FY ROCE 15%

Outlook FY investments DKK 38,000-42,000 million

Says expect operating profit, excluding new partnerships, to be DKK 19-21 billion in 2022, positively impacted by ramp-up from new wind and solar assets

FY net income DKK 10,887 million vs. estimate DKK 11,896 million

The Board of Directors recommends a dividend of DKK 12.5 per share (DKK 5.3 billion in total), up 8.7 % and in line with policy So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 99,71 € , was eine Steigerung von +inf% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Morgan Stanley Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Orsted Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 02.02.2022, 08:02 | | 72 0 | 0 02.02.2022, 08:02 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer