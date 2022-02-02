Ørsted FY EBITDA Just Below Estimates
(PLX AI) – Orsted FY EBITDA DKK 24,296 million vs. estimate DKK 24,580 millionFY free cash flow DKK -5,640 millionFY ROCE 15%Outlook FY investments DKK 38,000-42,000 millionSays expect operating profit, excluding new partnerships, to be DKK 19-21 …
- FY free cash flow DKK -5,640 million
- FY ROCE 15%
- Outlook FY investments DKK 38,000-42,000 million
- Says expect operating profit, excluding new partnerships, to be DKK 19-21 billion in 2022, positively impacted by ramp-up from new wind and solar assets
- FY net income DKK 10,887 million vs. estimate DKK 11,896 million
- The Board of Directors recommends a dividend of DKK 12.5 per share (DKK 5.3 billion in total), up 8.7 % and in line with policy
