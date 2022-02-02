Novo Nordisk Seen Rising 5% as Strong Guidance Soothes Nerves (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares may rise 5% today as higher-than-expected guidance for the new year is likely to soothe investors nerves, analysts said. Novo issued new outlook for FY 2022 of revenue growth 6-10%, while some analysts expected only … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares may rise 5% today as higher-than-expected guidance for the new year is likely to soothe investors nerves, analysts said.

Novo issued new outlook for FY 2022 of revenue growth 6-10%, while some analysts expected only 4-7%

Outlook FY 2022 EBIT growth 4-8% while some analysts expected only 3-6%

The outlook for 2022 is quite encouraging and will lead to positive estimate revisions for sales and EBIT, SEB analysts said

It's impressive that Novo is able to grow organically by as much as 10% despite headwinds to insulin pricing in China and the Wegovy supply issues, SEB said

The robust guidance likely allays near term nervousness and also implies underlying margin expansion, Goldman Sachs analysts said



So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 97,77 € , was eine Steigerung von +inf% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Vontobel Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 02.02.2022, 08:48 | | 61 0 | 0 02.02.2022, 08:48 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer