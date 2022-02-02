Novo Nordisk Seen Rising 5% as Strong Guidance Soothes Nerves
- (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares may rise 5% today as higher-than-expected guidance for the new year is likely to soothe investors nerves, analysts said.
- Novo issued new outlook for FY 2022 of revenue growth 6-10%, while some analysts expected only 4-7%
- Outlook FY 2022 EBIT growth 4-8% while some analysts expected only 3-6%
- The outlook for 2022 is quite encouraging and will lead to positive estimate revisions for sales and EBIT, SEB analysts said
- It's impressive that Novo is able to grow organically by as much as 10% despite headwinds to insulin pricing in China and the Wegovy supply issues, SEB said
- The robust guidance likely allays near term nervousness and also implies underlying margin expansion, Goldman Sachs analysts said
