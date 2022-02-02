Telenor Opens Down 3% After Weak Guidance, Earnings Miss (PLX AI) – Telenor opens down more than 3% after fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA missed expectations and guidance for the next year was seen as weak, analysts said. Q4 adjusted EBITDA NOK 11,743 million vs. estimate NOK 12,200 millionNorway in … (PLX AI) – Telenor opens down more than 3% after fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA missed expectations and guidance for the next year was seen as weak, analysts said.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA NOK 11,743 million vs. estimate NOK 12,200 million

Norway in particular delivered weak results in the quarter

For the full year 2022 and excluding Digi in Malaysia, Telenor expects low single digit growth in service revenues, EBITDA around 2021 level or slightly higher and capex to sales ratio of 16-17%

The guidance was somewhat below company-compiled consensus expectations, with EBITDA growth hampered by copper decommissioning in Norway, and increased spend in sales and marketing as well as some projects in Asia



