Swedbank Falls as Costs, NII Miss Outweigh Loan Impairments (PLX AI) – Swedbank shares fell more than 4% despite an earnings beat powered by low impairments, as a miss on net interest income took precedence, analysts said. The loan loss reversals drove the slight earnings beat, Bank of America analysts … (PLX AI) – Swedbank shares fell more than 4% despite an earnings beat powered by low impairments, as a miss on net interest income took precedence, analysts said.

The loan loss reversals drove the slight earnings beat, Bank of America analysts said

Net interest income was down by 1%, while trading was relatively muted and costs were higher: BofA

The report does not impress, as the main deviation was driven by a release of provisions, while NII disappointed and the main focus will be costs, SEB analysts said Wertpapier

Swedbank Shs(A) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 02.02.2022, 10:13 | | 49 0 | 0 02.02.2022, 10:13 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer