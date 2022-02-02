Novozymes Falls as BofA Sees Lowest Return in Nearly 20 Years (PLX AI) – Novozymes shares were down 2.3% after analysts at Bank of America see the lowest return on invested capital in almost 20 years. Bank of America cuts price target on Novozymes to DKK 370 from DKK 420, maintaining a rating of … (PLX AI) – Novozymes shares were down 2.3% after analysts at Bank of America see the lowest return on invested capital in almost 20 years.

Bank of America cuts price target on Novozymes to DKK 370 from DKK 420, maintaining a rating of underperform

ROIC may fall to 17% this year, partly because of sizable investments are required to deliver the 5% mid-term growth target, BofA said

The company's premium valuation to peers is not justified given the execution risk, BofA said

The Q4 EBIT margin of 21% disappointed, and the 2022 guidance of 25-26% seems weak, DNB said, cutting their price target to DKK 410 from DKK 420 and maintaining a sell rating

The risk/reward is unfavorable, with the valuation not justified by the organic growth and earnings outlook: DNB



0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 02.02.2022, 10:35

