SSAB Q1 Earnings to Take SEK 600 Million Hit from Unplanned Outage in Finland
(PLX AI) – SSAB Unplanned production outage in Raahe, affects first quarter resultsSSAB first quarter 2022 earnings are expected to take a SEK 600 million hitOne of SSAB's blast furnaces in Raahe, Finland has been affected by an unplanned …
- (PLX AI) – SSAB Unplanned production outage in Raahe, affects first quarter results
- SSAB first quarter 2022 earnings are expected to take a SEK 600 million hit
- One of SSAB's blast furnaces in Raahe, Finland has been affected by an unplanned outage
- Repair work is expected to last throughout February
- The outage will result in lost production and shipments, as well as repair costs
