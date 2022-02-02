SSAB Q1 Earnings to Take SEK 600 Million Hit from Unplanned Outage in Finland (PLX AI) – SSAB Unplanned production outage in Raahe, affects first quarter resultsSSAB first quarter 2022 earnings are expected to take a SEK 600 million hitOne of SSAB's blast furnaces in Raahe, Finland has been affected by an unplanned … (PLX AI) – SSAB Unplanned production outage in Raahe, affects first quarter results

SSAB first quarter 2022 earnings are expected to take a SEK 600 million hit

One of SSAB's blast furnaces in Raahe, Finland has been affected by an unplanned outage

Repair work is expected to last throughout February

The outage will result in lost production and shipments, as well as repair costs Wertpapier

