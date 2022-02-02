CH Robinson Q4 Revenue Beats Consensus; EPS Below
(PLX AI) – CH Robinson Q4 adjusted operating margin 33.6%.Q4 revenue USD 6,500 million vs. estimate USD 6,220 millionQ4 EPS USD 1.74 vs. estimate USD 1.84Capital expenditures totaled $18.4 million in the quarterCapital expenditures for 2022 are …
