CH Robinson Q4 Revenue Beats Consensus; EPS Below

(PLX AI) – CH Robinson Q4 adjusted operating margin 33.6%.
Q4 revenue USD 6,500 million vs. estimate USD 6,220 million
Q4 EPS USD 1.74 vs. estimate USD 1.84
Capital expenditures totaled $18.4 million in the quarter
Capital expenditures for 2022 are expected to be $90 million to $100 million, primarily driven by technology investments in our digital platform

Q4 revenue USD 6,500 million vs. estimate USD 6,220 million

Q4 EPS USD 1.74 vs. estimate USD 1.84

Capital expenditures totaled $18.4 million in the quarter

Capital expenditures for 2022 are expected to be $90 million to $100 million, primarily driven by technology investments in our digital platform Wertpapier

