American Airlines to Buy Additional 30 Boeing Aircraft of 737 MAX 8 Model (PLX AI) – American Airlines agreed to purchase a total of 23 additional 737 MAX 8 aircraftAmerican Airlines to convert a further seven of its purchase options in 2022, bringing its firm order of additional 737 MAX 8 aircraft to 30American Airlines … (PLX AI) – American Airlines agreed to purchase a total of 23 additional 737 MAX 8 aircraft

American Airlines to convert a further seven of its purchase options in 2022, bringing its firm order of additional 737 MAX 8 aircraft to 30

American Airlines with 15 of such aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2023 and 15 scheduled for delivery in 2024 Wertpapier

American Airlines Group Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 02.02.2022, 14:04 | | 32 0 | 0 02.02.2022, 14:04 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer