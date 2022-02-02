BAWAG Buys Idaho Bank Peak Bancorp for $65 Million
(PLX AI) – BAWAG Group agrees to acquire Idaho bank Peak Bancorp for $65 million.The acquisition enables BAWAG Group to expand its footprint in the United States and better position it for future growth in one of the bank’s core marketsThe …
- The acquisition enables BAWAG Group to expand its footprint in the United States and better position it for future growth in one of the bank’s core markets
- The acquisition also provides BAWAG Group with a banking platform to pursue further growth opportunities across the United States, it said
- For Q1-Q3’21, Peak Bancorp, Inc. reported a net income of $4.6 million
