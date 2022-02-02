BAWAG Buys Idaho Bank Peak Bancorp for $65 Million (PLX AI) – BAWAG Group agrees to acquire Idaho bank Peak Bancorp for $65 million.The acquisition enables BAWAG Group to expand its footprint in the United States and better position it for future growth in one of the bank’s core marketsThe … (PLX AI) – BAWAG Group agrees to acquire Idaho bank Peak Bancorp for $65 million.

The acquisition enables BAWAG Group to expand its footprint in the United States and better position it for future growth in one of the bank’s core markets

The acquisition also provides BAWAG Group with a banking platform to pursue further growth opportunities across the United States, it said

For Q1-Q3’21, Peak Bancorp, Inc. reported a net income of $4.6 million Wertpapier

