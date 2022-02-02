Siemens Gamesa Replaces CEO; Jochen Eickholt Takes Over from March 1
(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa submits information regarding the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer with effects on March 1, 2022.Siemens Gamesa says CEO Andreas Nauen has irrevocably resigned after the Board passed a resolution to cease Mr. …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa submits information regarding the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer with effects on March 1, 2022.
- Siemens Gamesa says CEO Andreas Nauen has irrevocably resigned after the Board passed a resolution to cease Mr. Andreas Nauen in his executive functions as Chief Executive Officer
- Siemens Gamesa says Vice Chairman Jochen Eickholt was named CEO to replace Nauen
