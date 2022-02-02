checkAd

Align Technology Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Align Technology Q4 Earnings Top Estimates (PLX AI) – Align Q4 revenue USD 1,031.1 million vs. estimate USD 1,023 millionQ4 EPS USD 2.4 vs. estimate USD 2.4Q4 operating margin 21.4%Q4 adjusted EPS USD 2.83 vs. estimate USD 2.71Outlook FY operating margin 24%

