Align Technology Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
(PLX AI) – Align Q4 revenue USD 1,031.1 million vs. estimate USD 1,023 millionQ4 EPS USD 2.4 vs. estimate USD 2.4Q4 operating margin 21.4%Q4 adjusted EPS USD 2.83 vs. estimate USD 2.71Outlook FY operating margin 24%
