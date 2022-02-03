checkAd

ABB Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus as Demand Increased Significantly

(PLX AI) – ABB Q4 orders USD 8,257 million vs. estimate USD 7,730 million.Q4 revenue USD 7,567 million vs. estimate USD 7,400 millionQ4 adjusted EPS USD 1.34Q4 net income USD 2,640 million vs. estimate USD 2,438 millionQ4 adjusted EBITA USD 988 …

  • (PLX AI) – ABB Q4 orders USD 8,257 million vs. estimate USD 7,730 million.
  • Q4 revenue USD 7,567 million vs. estimate USD 7,400 million
  • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.34
  • Q4 net income USD 2,640 million vs. estimate USD 2,438 million
  • Q4 adjusted EBITA USD 988 million vs. estimate USD 988 million
  • In the first quarter of 2022, ABB anticipates the underlying market activity to remain overall stable compared with the prior quarter
  • Revenues in the first quarter tend to be sequentially seasonally softer in absolute terms, the company said
  • ABB anticipates the Operational EBITA margin to remain broadly stable or to be slightly up, compared with the prior quarter
  • In full year 2022, we expect a steady margin improvement towards the 2023 target of at least 15%, ABB said


Autor: PLX AI
03.02.2022, 06:47   

