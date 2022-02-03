OMV Says Borealis Gets EUR 455 Million Offer for Fertilizer Business
(PLX AI) – OMV says Borealis received a binding offer from EuroChem for the acquisition of Borealis’ fertilizer, melamine and technical nitrogen business.OMV says Borealis offer values the business on an enterprise value basis at EUR 455 …
- (PLX AI) – OMV says Borealis received a binding offer from EuroChem for the acquisition of Borealis’ fertilizer, melamine and technical nitrogen business.
- OMV says Borealis offer values the business on an enterprise value basis at EUR 455 million
- Borealis will initiate mandatory information and consultation procedures with employee representatives shortly
- The transaction is also subject to certain closing conditions and regulatory approvals, with closing expected for the second half of 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0