OMV Says Borealis Gets EUR 455 Million Offer for Fertilizer Business (PLX AI) – OMV says Borealis received a binding offer from EuroChem for the acquisition of Borealis’ fertilizer, melamine and technical nitrogen business.OMV says Borealis offer values the business on an enterprise value basis at EUR 455 … (PLX AI) – OMV says Borealis received a binding offer from EuroChem for the acquisition of Borealis’ fertilizer, melamine and technical nitrogen business.

OMV says Borealis offer values the business on an enterprise value basis at EUR 455 million

Borealis will initiate mandatory information and consultation procedures with employee representatives shortly

The transaction is also subject to certain closing conditions and regulatory approvals, with closing expected for the second half of 2022 Wertpapier

OMV Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 03.02.2022, 06:52 | | 62 0 | 0 03.02.2022, 06:52 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer