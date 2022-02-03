BBVA Starts Second Share Buyback Program for up to EUR 2 Billion (PLX AI) – BBVA to start second share buyback program for up to EUR 2 billion.The implementation of the Second Tranche, which will also be executed externally through a lead-manager, will begin after the end of the implementation of the First … (PLX AI) – BBVA to start second share buyback program for up to EUR 2 billion.

The implementation of the Second Tranche, which will also be executed externally through a lead-manager, will begin after the end of the implementation of the First Tranche and shall end no later than 15 October 2022

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

BBVA Aktie





Autor: PLX AI | 03.02.2022, 06:58

