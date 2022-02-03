checkAd

BBVA Starts Second Share Buyback Program for up to EUR 2 Billion

(PLX AI) – BBVA to start second share buyback program for up to EUR 2 billion.The implementation of the Second Tranche, which will also be executed externally through a lead-manager, will begin after the end of the implementation of the First …

  • (PLX AI) – BBVA to start second share buyback program for up to EUR 2 billion.
  • The implementation of the Second Tranche, which will also be executed externally through a lead-manager, will begin after the end of the implementation of the First Tranche and shall end no later than 15 October 2022

Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
03.02.2022   

