BBVA Q4 Net Income Much Better Than Estimates at EUR 1.34 Billion

(PLX AI) – BBVA Q4 net interest income EUR 3,978 million.Q4 net income EUR 1,341 million vs. estimate EUR 1,050 millionSays results in 2021 were influenced by the good performance in recurring income from the banking business, i.e. net interest …

  • (PLX AI) – BBVA Q4 net interest income EUR 3,978 million.
  • Q4 net income EUR 1,341 million vs. estimate EUR 1,050 million
  • Says results in 2021 were influenced by the good performance in recurring income from the banking business, i.e. net interest income and net fees and commissions, as well as by a higher contribution of net trading income
  • Loans and advances to customers recorded a growth of 2.5% compared to the end of December 2020, mainly due to the performance of business loans (+3.0%) and, to a lesser extent, loans to individuals (+1.5% in the year)
