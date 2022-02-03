CEWE Reports FY EBIT at the Lower End of Previous Guidance (PLX AI) – CEWE FY revenue EUR 692.8 millionFY EBIT EUR 72.2 million, compared to original guidance of EUR 72-84 millionIn 2020, the fact that customers had to stay at home due to the coronavirus, particularly during the Christmas season, had a … (PLX AI) – CEWE FY revenue EUR 692.8 million

FY EBIT EUR 72.2 million, compared to original guidance of EUR 72-84 million

In 2020, the fact that customers had to stay at home due to the coronavirus, particularly during the Christmas season, had a greater impact on demand for photo products than in the financial year just concluded, the company said

