CEWE Reports FY EBIT at the Lower End of Previous Guidance
- (PLX AI) – CEWE FY revenue EUR 692.8 million
- FY EBIT EUR 72.2 million, compared to original guidance of EUR 72-84 million
- In 2020, the fact that customers had to stay at home due to the coronavirus, particularly during the Christmas season, had a greater impact on demand for photo products than in the financial year just concluded, the company said
- Q4 turnover in the amount of 297.8 million euros (Q4 2020: 314.0 million euros) and EBIT at 72.1 million euros, once again generating around 100% of the annual net income
