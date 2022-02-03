Siemens Healthineers Raises FY Outlook After Increased Demand for Rapid Covid Tests (PLX AI) – Siemens Healthineers says due to the increased demand for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests in Europe and the approval of our rapid antigen tests in the U.S.,we raise our outlook for fiscal year 2022. The outlook is now based on the assumption … (PLX AI) – Siemens Healthineers says due to the increased demand for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests in Europe and the approval of our rapid antigen tests in the U.S.,

we raise our outlook for fiscal year 2022.

The outlook is now based on the assumption that the Diagnostics segment will generate around €700 million (previously: around €200 million) in revenue with rapid COVID-19 antigen tests

As a result, we now expect comparable revenue growth between 3% and 5% (previously: 0% to 2%) and adjusted basic earnings per share between €2.18 and €2.30 (previously: €2.08 to €2.20), the company said

Q1 Diagnostics revenue with excellent comparable growth of 19.7%, including €329 million from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests

Q1 solid start for Varian with revenue contribution of €750 million

Q1 adjusted EBIT margin of 17.6% – reflecting negative currency effects, currently higher procurement and logistics costs, and a positive impact from higher contributions from rapid antigen tests

Q1 adjusted basic earnings per share up 12% to €0.55

Q1 strong free cash flow of €556 million



So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 63,11 € , was eine Steigerung von +6,45% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . UBS Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Siemens Healthineers Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 03.02.2022, 07:19 | | 42 0 | 0 03.02.2022, 07:19 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer