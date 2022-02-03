Siemens Healthineers Raises FY Outlook After Increased Demand for Rapid Covid Tests
(PLX AI) – Siemens Healthineers says due to the increased demand for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests in Europe and the approval of our rapid antigen tests in the U.S.,we raise our outlook for fiscal year 2022. The outlook is now based on the assumption …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Healthineers says due to the increased demand for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests in Europe and the approval of our rapid antigen tests in the U.S.,
- we raise our outlook for fiscal year 2022.
- The outlook is now based on the assumption that the Diagnostics segment will generate around €700 million (previously: around €200 million) in revenue with rapid COVID-19 antigen tests
- As a result, we now expect comparable revenue growth between 3% and 5% (previously: 0% to 2%) and adjusted basic earnings per share between €2.18 and €2.30 (previously: €2.08 to €2.20), the company said
- Q1 Diagnostics revenue with excellent comparable growth of 19.7%, including €329 million from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests
- Q1 solid start for Varian with revenue contribution of €750 million
- Q1 adjusted EBIT margin of 17.6% – reflecting negative currency effects, currently higher procurement and logistics costs, and a positive impact from higher contributions from rapid antigen tests
- Q1 adjusted basic earnings per share up 12% to €0.55
- Q1 strong free cash flow of €556 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0