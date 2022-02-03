Husqvarna Q4 Sales, EBIT Better Than Expected; Says Well Positioned for 2022 (PLX AI) – Husqvarna Q4 sales SEK 8,234 million vs. estimate SEK 7,085 million.Q4 adjusted EBIT SEK -180 million vs. estimate SEK -242 millionQ4 EPS SEK 0.26 vs. estimate SEK -0.46Q4 EBIT SEK -132 million vs. estimate SEK -234 millionCEO says we are … (PLX AI) – Husqvarna Q4 sales SEK 8,234 million vs. estimate SEK 7,085 million.

Q4 adjusted EBIT SEK -180 million vs. estimate SEK -242 million

Q4 EPS SEK 0.26 vs. estimate SEK -0.46

Q4 EBIT SEK -132 million vs. estimate SEK -234 million

CEO says we are well positioned for 2022 and our continued value creation journey

