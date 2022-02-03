Bonheur to IPO Fred. Olsen Windcarrier on Oslo Stock Exchange
(PLX AI) – Bonheur says Fred. Olsen Windcarrier intends to launch an initial public offering and apply for a listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange.Says since delivery of its first vessels, FOWIC has installed approximately 20% of all offshore wind …
- Says since delivery of its first vessels, FOWIC has installed approximately 20% of all offshore wind turbines globally (excluding China)
- 9-month revenue last year was EUR 93.8 million, with adj. operating result EUR 43.4 million
- As of January 2022, FOWIC’s total revenue backlog stands at approximately EUR 355 million
