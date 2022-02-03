SKF Q4 Profit Margins Below Expectations; Sees 2022 Organic Growth 5-10%
- (PLX AI) – SKF Q4 revenue SEK 20,986 million vs. estimate SEK 20,123 million
- Q4 adjusted EBIT SEK 2,260 million vs. estimate SEK 2,405 million
- Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 10.8% vs. estimate 12%
- Q4 EBIT SEK 2,594 million
- Q4 pretax profit SEK 2,328 million
- Outlook FY 2022 organic growth 5-10%
