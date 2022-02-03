Nordnet Q4 Adj. Operating Profit Beats Consensus as Trading Activity Keeps Rising (PLX AI) – Nordnet Q4 adjusted operating profit SEK 578.1 million vs. estimate SEK 531 million.Nordnet Proposed dividend of SEK 5.56 per shareQ4 EPS SEK 1.82Q4 number of trades amounts to 16.9 million (16.5 million year ago) (PLX AI) – Nordnet Q4 adjusted operating profit SEK 578.1 million vs. estimate SEK 531 million.

