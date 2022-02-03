Discovery in Talks with BT Group for Eurosport/BT Sport 50/50 Joint Venture in UK (PLX AI) – Discovery confirms exclusive discussions with BT Group to create sport joint venture in UK and Ireland. Discovery proposed combination of Eurosport's UK business with BT SportDiscovery aims for the 50:50 Joint Venture to be operational in … (PLX AI) – Discovery confirms exclusive discussions with BT Group to create sport joint venture in UK and Ireland.

Discovery proposed combination of Eurosport's UK business with BT Sport

Discovery aims for the 50:50 Joint Venture to be operational in 2022 Wertpapier

