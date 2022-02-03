Discovery in Talks with BT Group for Eurosport/BT Sport 50/50 Joint Venture in UK
(PLX AI) – Discovery confirms exclusive discussions with BT Group to create sport joint venture in UK and Ireland. Discovery proposed combination of Eurosport's UK business with BT SportDiscovery aims for the 50:50 Joint Venture to be operational in …
- (PLX AI) – Discovery confirms exclusive discussions with BT Group to create sport joint venture in UK and Ireland.
- Discovery proposed combination of Eurosport's UK business with BT Sport
- Discovery aims for the 50:50 Joint Venture to be operational in 2022
