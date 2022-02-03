Nordea Seen Outperforming Market by 3-4 Pct Points After Earnings
(PLX AI) – Nordea may outperform the market by 3-4 percentage points today after fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations and mid-term targets were seen as encouraging, some analysts said. Q4 net interest income, fees and trading income all beat …
- Q4 net interest income, fees and trading income all beat consensus, leading to pretax profit more than 4% above consensus
- The core banking business was supported by high revenues and credit quality remained strong, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said
- Nordea's new 2025 target of ROE above 13% was strong, with consensus at 12% for 2024
- We expect the stock to outperform the market by 3-4 percentage points today: Kepler
- On the other hand, SEB was looking for even stronger ROE guidance approaching 15%, similar to some Nordea peers, and thinks shares may falter today as a result
