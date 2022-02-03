Loomis Jumps 7.5% After Strong Margins Power Q4 Earnings Beat (PLX AI) – Loomis shares rose 7.5% in early trading after fourth-quarter earnings easily beat expectations on the back of strong margins. Loomis Q4 EBITA SEK 594 million vs. estimate SEK 564 million, with Q4 revenue SEK 5,325 million vs. estimate … (PLX AI) – Loomis shares rose 7.5% in early trading after fourth-quarter earnings easily beat expectations on the back of strong margins.

Loomis Q4 EBITA SEK 594 million vs. estimate SEK 564 million, with Q4 revenue SEK 5,325 million vs. estimate SEK 5,200 million

Organic growth was 11%, while operating margin was 11.2%

The Q4 report indicated a clear margin recovery in EU, which derisks the expected earnings recovery in 2022, SEB analysts said Wertpapier

Loomis Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 03.02.2022, 09:35 | | 30 0 | 0 03.02.2022, 09:35 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer