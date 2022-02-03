Loomis Jumps 7.5% After Strong Margins Power Q4 Earnings Beat
(PLX AI) – Loomis shares rose 7.5% in early trading after fourth-quarter earnings easily beat expectations on the back of strong margins. Loomis Q4 EBITA SEK 594 million vs. estimate SEK 564 million, with Q4 revenue SEK 5,325 million vs. estimate …
- Loomis Q4 EBITA SEK 594 million vs. estimate SEK 564 million, with Q4 revenue SEK 5,325 million vs. estimate SEK 5,200 million
- Organic growth was 11%, while operating margin was 11.2%
- The Q4 report indicated a clear margin recovery in EU, which derisks the expected earnings recovery in 2022, SEB analysts said
