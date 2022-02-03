checkAd

SKF Down 6.4%, Biggest OMX Loser Today as Q4 Margins Disappoint

(PLX AI) – SKF fell 6.4% in morning trading, the worst performance among OMX 30 stocks, after earnings missed consensus despite strong sales in the fourth quarter.While Q4 sales of SEK 20,986 million beat consensus of SEK 20,123 million, adjusted …

  • (PLX AI) – SKF fell 6.4% in morning trading, the worst performance among OMX 30 stocks, after earnings missed consensus despite strong sales in the fourth quarter.
  • While Q4 sales of SEK 20,986 million beat consensus of SEK 20,123 million, adjusted EBIT faltered at SEK 2,260 million vs. expectations of SEK 2,405 million on the back of margins of only 10.8% instead of consensus of 12%
  • Q4 margins were hurt by significant cost pressures, SEB said
  • The strategic review announced by the company holds some promise but with limited tangible near-term effects, SEB said
  • Some in the market may have hoped for more drastic actions, Carnegie said


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
03.02.2022, 09:47  |  32   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SKF Down 6.4%, Biggest OMX Loser Today as Q4 Margins Disappoint (PLX AI) – SKF fell 6.4% in morning trading, the worst performance among OMX 30 stocks, after earnings missed consensus despite strong sales in the fourth quarter.While Q4 sales of SEK 20,986 million beat consensus of SEK 20,123 million, adjusted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meta Dives 14% as Q4 Earnings Far Below Estimates
Siemens Gamesa Replaces CEO; Jochen Eickholt Takes Over from March 1
AbbVie 2022 Guidance for Adj. EPS Above Consensus
Qualcomm Q1 Revenue Beats Consensus, Pretax Profit Below
Waste Management 2022 Adj. EBITDA Outlook Just Below Consensus
OMV Says Borealis Gets EUR 455 Million Offer for Fertilizer Business
Nokia Sees 2022 Sales EUR 22.6-23.8 Billion
BAWAG Buys Idaho Bank Peak Bancorp for $65 Million
Align Technology Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Qualcomm Q1 EPS USD 2.98
Titel
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Meta Dives 14% as Q4 Earnings Far Below Estimates
Hexagon Purus Gets Battery Pack Order Worth $800 Million
Hexagon Purus Shares Expected to Soar Today After $800 Million Contract
Alphabet Q4 Revenue, EPS Beat Estimates; Decides 20-for-1 Stock Split
Saipem Withdraws Outlook, Says Adj. EBITDA for Second Half of 2021 Down by EUR 1 Billion (1) 
Nel Gets $5 Milion Orders for Multiple PEM Electrolyzers
Juniper Networks Q4 Earnings Beats Consensus on Better Than Expected Demand
TeamViewer Q4 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 67.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 47 Million
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...