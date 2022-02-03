SKF Down 6.4%, Biggest OMX Loser Today as Q4 Margins Disappoint (PLX AI) – SKF fell 6.4% in morning trading, the worst performance among OMX 30 stocks, after earnings missed consensus despite strong sales in the fourth quarter.While Q4 sales of SEK 20,986 million beat consensus of SEK 20,123 million, adjusted … (PLX AI) – SKF fell 6.4% in morning trading, the worst performance among OMX 30 stocks, after earnings missed consensus despite strong sales in the fourth quarter.

While Q4 sales of SEK 20,986 million beat consensus of SEK 20,123 million, adjusted EBIT faltered at SEK 2,260 million vs. expectations of SEK 2,405 million on the back of margins of only 10.8% instead of consensus of 12%

Q4 margins were hurt by significant cost pressures, SEB said

The strategic review announced by the company holds some promise but with limited tangible near-term effects, SEB said

Some in the market may have hoped for more drastic actions, Carnegie said



