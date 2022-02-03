Danske Bank Falls Nearly 4% as Move to Quarterly Dividends Reminds Investors of Estonia Case (PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares fell 4% despite strong earnings and better-than-expected guidance for 2022 after the bank moved to quarterly dividends instead of yearly. Danske will pay DKK 2 per share at the AGM, and then the remaining DKK 5.5 per … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares fell 4% despite strong earnings and better-than-expected guidance for 2022 after the bank moved to quarterly dividends instead of yearly.

Danske will pay DKK 2 per share at the AGM, and then the remaining DKK 5.5 per share in 3 quarterly installments

This approach is taken to preserve the dividend policy of the bank while ensuring a prudent capital management with a high degree of flexibility in light of the Estonia matter, where we remain unable to estimate any potential outcome or timing, the bank said

The dividend message brought the AML case back in the spotlight, Carnegie said

We have nothing against quarterly dividends per se, but we see this as a further delay of resuming normal distributions, which the market may find disappointing, UBS said

The quarterly payments are a bit concerning, SEB said, adding that while top line items were better than expected, costs were a disappointment



So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 17,63 CHF , was eine Steigerung von +inf% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Morgan Stanley Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Danske Bank Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 03.02.2022, 09:54 | | 34 0 | 0 03.02.2022, 09:54 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer