Danske Bank Falls Nearly 4% as Move to Quarterly Dividends Reminds Investors of Estonia Case

(PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares fell 4% despite strong earnings and better-than-expected guidance for 2022 after the bank moved to quarterly dividends instead of yearly. Danske will pay DKK 2 per share at the AGM, and then the remaining DKK 5.5 per …

  • (PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares fell 4% despite strong earnings and better-than-expected guidance for 2022 after the bank moved to quarterly dividends instead of yearly.
  • Danske will pay DKK 2 per share at the AGM, and then the remaining DKK 5.5 per share in 3 quarterly installments
  • This approach is taken to preserve the dividend policy of the bank while ensuring a prudent capital management with a high degree of flexibility in light of the Estonia matter, where we remain unable to estimate any potential outcome or timing, the bank said
  • The dividend message brought the AML case back in the spotlight, Carnegie said
  • We have nothing against quarterly dividends per se, but we see this as a further delay of resuming normal distributions, which the market may find disappointing, UBS said
  • The quarterly payments are a bit concerning, SEB said, adding that while top line items were better than expected, costs were a disappointment


Autor: PLX AI
03.02.2022, 09:54  |  34   |   |   

