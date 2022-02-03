Siemens Healthineers Jumps 3% as Guidance Shows Success Offsetting Cost Headwinds, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Siemens Healthineers shares rose more than 3% after earnings beat expectations and guidance was raised. The new guidance includes a stronger headwind from supply chain costs, which the company has managed to offset, analysts at Bank of … (PLX AI) – Siemens Healthineers shares rose more than 3% after earnings beat expectations and guidance was raised.

The new guidance includes a stronger headwind from supply chain costs, which the company has managed to offset, analysts at Bank of America said

With order books remaining strong, an excellent innovation pipeline, and conservative antigen assumptions, the company may raise outlook again later this year, BofA said

The company now expects comparable revenue growth between 3% and 5% (previously: 0% to 2%) and adjusted basic earnings per share between €2.18 and €2.30 (previously: €2.08 to €2.20) So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 62,79 € , was eine Steigerung von +4,93% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Morgan Stanley Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Siemens Healthineers Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 03.02.2022, 10:01 | | 53 0 | 0 03.02.2022, 10:01 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer