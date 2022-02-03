Siemens Healthineers Jumps 3% as Guidance Shows Success Offsetting Cost Headwinds, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Siemens Healthineers shares rose more than 3% after earnings beat expectations and guidance was raised. The new guidance includes a stronger headwind from supply chain costs, which the company has managed to offset, analysts at Bank of …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Healthineers shares rose more than 3% after earnings beat expectations and guidance was raised.
- The new guidance includes a stronger headwind from supply chain costs, which the company has managed to offset, analysts at Bank of America said
- With order books remaining strong, an excellent innovation pipeline, and conservative antigen assumptions, the company may raise outlook again later this year, BofA said
- The company now expects comparable revenue growth between 3% and 5% (previously: 0% to 2%) and adjusted basic earnings per share between €2.18 and €2.30 (previously: €2.08 to €2.20)
