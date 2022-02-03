Worst Is Not Over for Ørsted, Bank of America Says After Earnings

(PLX AI) – Ørsted continues to be affected by inflation and supply chain issues and its too early to turn positive on the stock, analysts at Bank of America said.

Rating of neutral maintained, with price target DKK 905

Market concerns about inflationary cost pressures are unlikely to dissipate in the near future, BofA said

Meanwhile, SEB kept its buy rating on Ørsted but lower its target price from DKK 1,175 to DKK 900

We are optimistic that Ørsted can continue to deliver a win rate within offshore wind that supports its capacity targets, but flag some caution ahead of the New York Bight seabed auction on Feb. 23, SEB said



