Maersk Could Return Substantial Cash to Shareholders, Bank of America Says
- (PLX AI) – Maersk could announce a substantial cash return to shareholders when it releases earnings next week, analysts at Bank of America said, lifting their price target on the stock.
- Maersk price target raised to DKK 32,000 from DKK 30,000 at BofA, with buy recommendation reiterated
- BofA models a dividend of DKK 2,800 per share for 2021, which is 20% above consensus
- Maersk has already announced share buybacks of $10 billion for 2022-25 and could announce a special dividend on top, BofA said
- Freight rates are unlikely to normalize quickly, BofA said
- Price target implies 36% upside
