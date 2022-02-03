Maersk Could Return Substantial Cash to Shareholders, Bank of America Says (PLX AI) – Maersk could announce a substantial cash return to shareholders when it releases earnings next week, analysts at Bank of America said, lifting their price target on the stock. Maersk price target raised to DKK 32,000 from DKK 30,000 at … (PLX AI) – Maersk could announce a substantial cash return to shareholders when it releases earnings next week, analysts at Bank of America said, lifting their price target on the stock.

Maersk price target raised to DKK 32,000 from DKK 30,000 at BofA, with buy recommendation reiterated

BofA models a dividend of DKK 2,800 per share for 2021, which is 20% above consensus

Maersk has already announced share buybacks of $10 billion for 2022-25 and could announce a special dividend on top, BofA said

Freight rates are unlikely to normalize quickly, BofA said

