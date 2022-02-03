Vossloh Gets EUR 90 Million Contract in Australia (PLX AI) – Vossloh to supply around 1.3 million concrete sleepers for 'Inland Rail' construction project in Australia.Delivery of sleepers planned from 2022 to 2027Order volume equivalent to around €90 million (PLX AI) – Vossloh to supply around 1.3 million concrete sleepers for 'Inland Rail' construction project in Australia.

Delivery of sleepers planned from 2022 to 2027

Order volume equivalent to around €90 million

Autor: PLX AI | 03.02.2022, 10:43

