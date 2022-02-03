Honeywell Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; 2022 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – Honeywell Q4 EPS USD 2.05.Outlook FY 2022 revenue USD 35,400-36,400 million; consensus was USD 36,763 million before the reportOutlook FY organic growth 4-7%Q4 adjusted EPS USD 2.09 vs. estimate USD 2.08
- (PLX AI) – Honeywell Q4 EPS USD 2.05.
- Outlook FY 2022 revenue USD 35,400-36,400 million; consensus was USD 36,763 million before the report
- Outlook FY organic growth 4-7%
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 2.09 vs. estimate USD 2.08
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0