BD Q1 Revenue, EPS Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised

BD Q1 revenue USD 5,000 million vs. estimate USD 4,763 million.

Q1 EPS USD 2.28 vs. estimate USD 2.04

The company now expects fiscal year 2022 revenues to be in the range of $19.55 billion to $19.75 billion, which reflects an increase of approximately $250 million compared to approximately $19.3 billion to $19.5 billion previously announced

The company now expects fiscal year 2022 adjusted diluted EPS to be $12.80 to $13.00, including an incremental headwind of approximately $0.10 from foreign currency, compared to $12.30 to $12.50 previously

