BD Q1 Revenue, EPS Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
- (PLX AI) – BD Q1 revenue USD 5,000 million vs. estimate USD 4,763 million.
- Q1 EPS USD 2.28 vs. estimate USD 2.04
- The company now expects fiscal year 2022 revenues to be in the range of $19.55 billion to $19.75 billion, which reflects an increase of approximately $250 million compared to approximately $19.3 billion to $19.5 billion previously announced
- The company now expects fiscal year 2022 adjusted diluted EPS to be $12.80 to $13.00, including an incremental headwind of approximately $0.10 from foreign currency, compared to $12.30 to $12.50 previously
