Estee Lauder Raises FY Guidance
(PLX AI) – Estee Lauder Q2 net sales USD 5,540 million.Q2 net income USD 1,090 millionReported FY net sales are forecasted to increase between 13% and 16% versus the prior-year periodReported diluted net earnings per common share are projected to be …
- (PLX AI) – Estee Lauder Q2 net sales USD 5,540 million.
- Q2 net income USD 1,090 million
- Reported FY net sales are forecasted to increase between 13% and 16% versus the prior-year period
- Reported diluted net earnings per common share are projected to be between $7.28 and $7.47
- Excluding restructuring and other charges and adjustments, diluted net earnings per common share are projected to be between $7.43 and $7.58
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0