Estee Lauder Raises FY Guidance

(PLX AI) – Estee Lauder Q2 net sales USD 5,540 million.

Q2 net income USD 1,090 million

Reported FY net sales are forecasted to increase between 13% and 16% versus the prior-year period

Reported diluted net earnings per common share are projected to be between $7.28 and $7.47

Excluding restructuring and other charges and adjustments, diluted net earnings per common share are projected to be between $7.43 and $7.58 Wertpapier

Autor: PLX AI | 03.02.2022, 12:47

