Hershey Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Gives 2022 Outlook with Price Increases in All Segments (PLX AI) – Hershey Q4 net sales USD 2,326.1 million vs. estimate USD 2,266 million.Q4 net income USD 335.6 million vs. estimate USD 334 millionQ4 adjusted EPS USD 1.69 vs. estimate USD 1.622022 outlook sales growth 8-10%EPS growth 7-10%Adj. EPS … (PLX AI) – Hershey Q4 net sales USD 2,326.1 million vs. estimate USD 2,266 million.

Q4 net income USD 335.6 million vs. estimate USD 334 million

Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.69 vs. estimate USD 1.62

2022 outlook sales growth 8-10%

EPS growth 7-10%

Adj. EPS growth 9-11%

The company expects net sales growth to be driven primarily by list price increases across all segments Wertpapier

